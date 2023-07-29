Armenian terrorist who committed genocide in Meshali was detained at Lachin BCP [PHOTO] [VIDEO]

29 July 2023 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

The investigation of the criminal case initiated by the prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan on the facts of genocide, deportation of people of Azerbaijani nationality, destruction and damage to numerous property belonging to the state by members of illegal Armenian armed groups on December 22, 1991 in the village of Meshali, Khojaly region, continues, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

"The investigation established that on the specified date, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vagif Cherkezovich Khachaturyan (born in 1955), a native of the village of Badara, Askeran region, who lived in this village and worked as a driver at the city motor transport enterprise in Khankendi, together with other persons of Armenian nationality, committed an armed attack in Meshali village with the use of various weapons, including firearms and infantry fighting vehicles, as a result of which 25 people of Azerbaijani nationality were killed, 14 people received injuries of varying severity, 358 people were forcibly evicted from their places of legal residence.

In addition, Vagif Cherkazovich Khachaturyan, continuing joint criminal actions with persons with whom he had previously colluded, destroying and damaging property belonging to the state and villagers, caused material damage in the total amount of 5,496,900 manats.

On November 12, 2013, a decision was made to bring Khachaturyan Vagif Cherkezovich as a defendant under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced relocation of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, but the investigation did not know his whereabouts. By a court decision, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against him with an announcement on the international wanted list.

As a result of search activities, on July 29, 2023, Vagif Khachaturyan was detained by the servicemen of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan at the Lachin BCP, located on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, while trying to leave for the Republic of Armenia for treatment through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Vagif Khachaturian will be provided with accommodation in a medical facility in Baku, where he will be provided with the necessary medical assistance, and conditions will be created for visiting him by representatives of the ICRC.

Currently, the necessary operational and investigative measures are being taken to bring other defendants to justice in the criminal case.

