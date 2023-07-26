Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with his Turkish counterpart [PHOTOS]

26 July 2023 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the IDEF’23 16th International Defence Industry Fair held in Istanbul, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev have met with Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, military-medical and other spheres as well as further development of the work done in this area.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged gifts.

