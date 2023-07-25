Caucasus Muslims Board's Chairman receives head of Central Council of Muslims of Germany [PHOTO]

25 July 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB) Sheikhul Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh met with the Chairman of the Central Council of Muslims of Germany Ayman Meisek on 25 July, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Sheikhul Islam spoke in detail about the high level of state-religious relations in Azerbaijan and the atmosphere of inter-religious harmony and inter-confessional understanding prevailing in our country. The CMI Chairman informed about the extensive restoration and reconstruction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state in Garabagh and East Zangezur after the 44-day Patriotic War and informed the guest that our religious and spiritual monuments, which were subjected to Armenian vandalism, have been restored with great care and attention.

The German guest said he was visiting Azerbaijan for the first time, but was well aware of the religious and ethnic tolerance existing here, and that he had made this visit to familiarise himself with the religious environment of Azerbaijan.

A.Pashazadeh informed the guest that the Religious Centre of Azerbaijan maintains active ties with European religious communities and centers, including Muslim communities of European countries, and meets with their representatives on all trips and international events. Stressing that cases of Islamophobia in European countries, including the organization of such actions as the burning of the Koran in some countries, have damaged the process of inter-civilization dialogue, Sheikh-ul-Islam stressed the need to respect the sacred symbols of religions in all religious platforms, of which he is a member and the inadmissibility of abuse of religion for political purposes. In this context, the PSC Chairman spoke about the slanderous campaigns of the Armenian Church against Azerbaijan, abuse of religious levels, particularly the rostrum of the World Council of Churches, for its revanchist purposes, and recalled the PSC's protest statement in this regard.

The German guest, in his turn, touched upon the cases of Quran burning in Europe and emphasized that European societies themselves, not Muslims, should be concerned about it. Ayman Mayzek said the experience of the multicultural, tolerant society of Azerbaijan is of great importance not only for Muslims but also for all other countries of the world.

Later, the German guest visited Tsapir Mosque and prayed there.

