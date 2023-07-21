Masdar issues green bond to finance solar power plant in Azerbaijan
Masdar Company from the United Arab Emirates will soon close the loan it attracted to finance the Garadagh solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant project with a capacity of 230 MW, built in Azerbaijan through the "green" bonds issued by it...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%