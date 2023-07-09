Baku occasions Sudan-Iran reconciliation

9 July 2023 23:41 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan and Iran have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and open embassies in the near future.

Azernews reports that the talks held in Azerbaijan between Foreign Minister of Sudan Ali al-Sadiq and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian led to such a decision. This was officially announced by the Iranian Foreign Minister during a press conference in Algeria, where he arrived on an official visit.

The restoration of relations takes place against the backdrop of normalization between Riyadh and Tehran. Sudan severed diplomatic relations with Iran in 2016 after storming the Saudi embassy in Tehran. In March of this year, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume relations in March as part of a deal brokered by China. As-Sadiq and Abdollahian met on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

---

