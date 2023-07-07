First lady of Albania visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum [PHOTOS]

7 July 2023 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

First Lady of the Republic of Albania Armanda Begaj has today visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The Albanian first lady was informed about the traditions of Azerbaijan’s ancient art of carpet-making, and familiarized herself with the unique collection exhibited in the Museum, demonstrating Azerbaijan’s carpet weaving techniques.

She also viewed the rare samples of piled and lint-free carpets exhibited in the Museum. It was noted that the unique samples of Azerbaijan’s seven main carpet weaving schools, including Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh and Tabriz, depicting ornaments of wild life, birds and plants, are also showcased in the Museum.

It was emphasized that due to meticulous and hard work carried out by Azerbaijan’s First Lady, President of the Haydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan’s national art of carpet weaving was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 16, 2010.

First Lady of Albania Armanda Begaj then viewed the Museum`s Jewelry Fund.

She was presented with keepsakes.

Azerbaijan’s material cultural heritage, as well as the extraordinary and original exposition of the museum building have made a deep impression on the Albanian first lady.

