Albanian President Bajram Begaj arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit [PHOTOS]

6 July 2023 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Albanian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Bajram Begaj and his wife Armanda Begaj were met by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

