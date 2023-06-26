Azerbaijan&Turkiye considering issue of joint production of unmanned systems

26 June 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are considering the issue of joint production of unmanned systems, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with local TV.

According to the minister, the public will be informed about the decision in the future, Azernews reports.

"We have very close cooperation with fraternal Turkiye, there is a joint project. The question is not only about the purchase of new flying unmanned systems, but also about their joint production and operation here," he said.

---

