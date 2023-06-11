President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Kazakhstan

11 June 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

We were extremely saddened by the news of heavy casualties and serious consequences as a result of major forest fires in Abai Region.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and all the people of Kazakhstan, wish those injured a speedy recovery, and that the consequences of the natural disaster will be eliminated soon.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 11 June 2023