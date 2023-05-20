King of UK sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

20 May 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

King Charles III of the United Kingdom has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day - May 28, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Your Excellency,

I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this special day for your country as it marks its National Day.

I look forward to the continuing warm friendship and the strong partnership between our two countries, as we face these challenging times."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz