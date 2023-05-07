Flash Mob dedicated to 100th anniversary of National Leader held at "Baku Marathon 2023" [VIDEO]

7 May 2023 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

A Flash Mob dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, was held at the "Baku Marathon 2023" organized today.

Azernews reports that more than 2,000 young volunteers participated in the flash mob held with the support of "Regional Development" Public Union. In the flash mob, a composition consisting of the name of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and the symbol of the 100th anniversary was created.

It should be noted that this year's Baku marathon was organized within the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".

---

