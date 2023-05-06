National Leader's 100th anniversary marked in Islamabad

6 May 2023 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan organized celebrations of the 100th Birth Anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Islamabad.

Azernews reports that at the reception, dignitaries from all walks of life participated and paid tribute to Heydar Aliyev. During the speeches, it was mentioned that Heydar Aliyev was a visionary leader, whose dedication and unwavering commitment to Azerbaijan transformed Azerbaijan and shaped its destiny. Throughout his life, he demonstrated extraordinary leadership, wisdom, and a deep love for his people. His visionary policies laid the foundation for the modernization and development of Azerbaijan in various spheres, including politics, economy, culture, and diplomacy.

It was emphasized that under Heydar Aliyev’s guidance, Azerbaijan emerged from a challenging period and embarked on a path of progress and prosperity.

