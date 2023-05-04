Azerbaijani President viewed construction progress of Zangilan Convention Center

4 May 2023 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction progress of the Zangilan Convention Center.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, part of East Zangazur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev, informed the President of the works done.

The projected area of the 605-seat Convention Center is 2.2 hectares. A 240-seat restaurant will be built here.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz