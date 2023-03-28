SOCAR Turkiye & Sabancı University developing hydrogen project

28 March 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR Turkiye and Sabancı University are working on a hydrogen project, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye's Anadolu Agency.

According to the information, the SOCAR Turkiye Research and Innovation Center, in cooperation with Sabancı University, is working on hydrogen (H2)-based technologies, important for renewable energy.

The company noted that the SOCAR Turkiye Research and Innovation Center, and Sabancı University project teams are aiming to develop unique electrodes containing doped new-generation catalysts for green hydrogen production from water.

The SOCAR Turkiye Research and Innovation Center, which started its cooperation with Sabancı University in November last year, launched the R&D project, titled 'Development of Original Anodes for H2 Production with Bipolar Membrane Electrolysers'.

Clean energy generation technology is essential to achieving the EU's 2050 zero greenhouse gas emissions targets. A more promising fuel to achieve this goal is hydrogen. Research initiated by SOCAR Turkiye and Sabancı University aims to contribute to this sector.

