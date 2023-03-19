108th Canakkale Victory Commemorate Event held in Nakhchivan

19 March 2023 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Commemorate Event on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of Canakkale Victory was held in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 18, Azernews reports.

A number of Azerbaijani state officials, military personnel, as well as the Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, officers of the Turkish army, representatives of the public and media, and Turkish students took part at the commemoration ceremony held in the Alley of Martyrs in the Nakhchivan AR.

At the ceremony, prayers were read for the souls of the martyrs, and their dear memory was commemorated with a minute of silence. Then the participants of the event laid wreaths and bunches of flowers in front of the monument erected in memory of Turkish martyrs and visited the Alley of Martyrs.

In the end, the participants laid flowers on the graves of our heroic sons who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our land, and in front of the "Mother" statue, which stands majestically in the center of the Alley of Martyrs.

Then the event continued in the Turkish consulate. National anthems of both countries were performed at the event at the consulate. A video was shown about the victory of Canakkale and the relief actions of the Nakhchivan community after the earthquake in Turkiye.

Speaking at the commemoration event, Consul General of Turkiye in Nakhchivan Asip Kaya said that the unwavering love of our martyrs, the unity and equality of our people, including the two brotherly countries, is our greatest pride, wealth and strength.

“Our nation, which is full of historical heroics, wrote a great history in Canakkale 108 years ago and demonstrated to the world that it will never agree to the occupation of our lands. Besides, the battle of Dardanelles (Gelibolu) was also the glorious beginning of the future liberation war,” Asip Kaya said.

The consulate noted that Canakkale battle, which involved naval and land forces and became one of the glorious pages of Turkish military history despite all the difficulties, raised a genius like Atatürk and laid the foundation for his leadership in the future liberation war. When we look at the number of people lost in the battles, each of which is considered an example of heroism, and the social origin, there is no doubt that the struggle was a national struggle.

In his speech, the Consul General noted that Azerbaijan's rightful victory in the Patriotic War was greeted with great enthusiasm in the Republic of Turkiye. From the first day of the war, Turkiye showed its moral support to brother Azerbaijan with all its capabilities, and in the natural disaster that occurred in our homeland in early February, the people of Azerbaijan once again introduced the historical brotherhood, unity and solidarity to the world by providing all the help they could.

Then poems dedicated to the great victory were recited by Turkish students studying at Nakhchivan State University.

