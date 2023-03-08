Azerbaijani Ambassador to US gives speech on Azerbaijan-Armenian relations at Houston University [PHOTO]

8 March 2023 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States, Khazar Ibrahimov, delivered a speech at the University of Houston and gave detailed information to the professors and students of the university about the region where Azerbaijan is located, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from Azerbaijan Embassy to the USA, participating at the 41st CARAWeek Energy Conference held in the US state of Texas, the Ambassador has delivered a lecture on Regional security problems: Cooperation prospects and economic potential.

At the aforementioned event, in which professors and students of the university participated, the Ambassador spoke about the region where Azerbaijan is located, Azerbaijan’s contributions to ensuring regional and global peace, the negotiations conducted in the direction of the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijani relations, the current situation as well as the work done in the direction of establishing relations with the Armenian population living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region and their reintegration.

Besides that, discussions were held about Azerbaijan's relations with neighbors and the Ambassador responded to the participants' questions.

