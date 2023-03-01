Azerbaijani clemency commission examines appeals for pardon

1 March 2023 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

The clemency commission under the Azerbaijani president held another meeting ahead of an expected act of pardon, Azernews reports.

Appeals received from inmates or their relatives for pardon were reviewed at the meeting, where, in particular, over 950 appeals were examined, the report adds.

In conformity with the latest amnesty order, a total of 213 people were pardoned.

As many as 168 people punished by deprivation of liberty were released after serving a specified period of time, while the unserved part of the punishment for 36 people was reduced by half.

Besides, three people, who were sentenced to conditional imprisonment, were released. Also, six people, who were sentenced to restriction of freedom were released from the unserved part of their sentences.

