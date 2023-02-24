Azerbaijan's Pardon Issues Commission reviews hundreds appeals

24 February 2023 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani commission on issues of pardon under the president considered over 200 appeals for clemency at its February 24 meeting, Azernews reports.

As of today, the Commission held discussions on more than 900 appeals for pardon and made appropriate decisions on the matter.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 28.

To recap, a total of 213 inmates were pardoned by the president on May 27, 2022.

As many as 168 people were released after serving a specified period of time, while the unserved part of the punishment for 36 people was reduced by half. Three people sentenced to conditional imprisonment were released from punishment, whereas six people sentenced to restriction of freedom – from the unserved part of the sentence.

