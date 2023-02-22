OIC pays tribute to Khojaly victims

22 February 2023 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly massacre, committed 31 years ago, by the Armenian forces, Azernews reports.

The official reiterated that the Khojaly massacre was a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

Taha noted that the documents such as the Cairo Final Communiqué (Paragraph 117) adopted by the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit in 2013 and the Resolution No. 48/48-POL on "Solidarity with the victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992" adopted by the 48th Session of the CFM in Islamabad in 2022, considered the mass atrocities perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied town of Khojaly, as war crimes, the heinous crime against humanity and genocide.

The Khojaly genocide is seen as the pinnacle of the systematic crimes and atrocities committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis.

As a result of the Khojaly genocide, 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people were killed. Simultaneously, 487 civilians were seriously injured, and 1,275 people were kidnapped. The fate of 150 hostages, including 68 women and 26 children remains unknown.

During the genocide, 56 people were killed with extreme cruelty, with their heads peeled off, various limbs severed, eyes removed, and pregnant women's bellies pierced with bayonets. As a result, eight families were utterly destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children were orphaned.

Relevant documents adopted by the parliaments of Mexico, Pakistan, the Czech Republic, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Honduras, Sudan, Guatemala, and Djibouti recognized the Khojaly massacre as an act of genocide. The parliaments of Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Jordan, Slovenia, Scotland, and Paraguay, as well as the executive and legislative bodies of 22 U.S. states, have strongly condemned the Khojaly tragedy as a massacre. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation recognized Armenia as an aggressor and the Khojaly tragedy as genocide.

Azerbaijan annually commemorates the victims of the Khojaly genocide on February 26.

