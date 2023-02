21 February 2023 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree granting People's Artist, singer, and professor Arif Babayev the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Babayev has been awarded for long-term fruitful activity in the development of Azerbaijani musical culture.

