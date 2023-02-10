Azerbaijani rescuers continue operations in earthquake-hit Turkiye [VIDEO]

10 February 2023 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Rescuers rushed to Turkiye's earthquake-hit zones from Azerbaijan have so far rescued 45 people and pulled out 269 bodies from under the rubble in Kahramanmaras since February 6, Azernews reports.

The video below shows the moment of the rescue of a woman by Azerbaijani professionals from the rubble

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye is 18,342 with the injured standing at 74,242.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

