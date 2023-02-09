Baku, Libreville eye 30 years of ties [PHOTO]

9 February 2023 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Assistant to Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Elchin Amirbayov and Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba discussed bilateral relations over the last 30 years, Azernews reports.

The parties noted the strong potential to boost bilateral cooperation even further, especially in the oil and gas sector, given the fact that Azerbaijan is rich in energy resources, as well as capable of providing the relevant expertise.

Amirbayov welcomed the election of Gabon as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. He added that Azerbaijan is eager to assist the country in peace and security matters.

Amirbayov also conveyed President Ilham Aliyev's invitation for Gabon to participate in the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, as well as the invitation for President Ali Bongo Ondimba to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

He also briefed the president on the latest developments on the Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

