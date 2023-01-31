Borrell rules out EU sanctions against Azerbaijan

31 January 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

In a response to a question by pro-Armenian MEP Asita Kanko, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell noted that the EU does not consider sanctioning Azerbaijan because of the situation on the Lachin-Khankandi road, Azernews reports.

Noting that sanctions are only one of the EU's tools to promote the objectives of the Common Foreign and Security Policy, he said that they are not being considered in this case.

"The EU's efforts with Armenia and Azerbaijan are focused on achieving solutions through dialogue, to which the leaders of both countries have expressed their commitment," Borrell added.

According to him, the EU has been closely following the developments along and around the Lachin road since December 2022. He also mentioned the deployment of a new civilian EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

To recap, on January 23, the EU Council approved the dispatch of a long-term civilian mission to Armenia.

The stated aim of the mission is to promote stability on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, build confidence on the ground and provide an environment conducive to EU-supported efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Previously, the issue of placement of the first EU mission on the border was reflected in the statement adopted on October 7 following the quadripartite meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

