Nation bidding farewell to security officer killed in preventing armed attack on Tehran embassy

30 January 2023 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

The farewell ceremony for Orxan Asgarov, who died during the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, is currently taking place in the Second Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azernews reports.

The ceremony is attended by officials, relatives, and colleagues of the martyr.

Martyr Orxan Asgarov will be buried today at 1200 in the second Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

Yesterday, at about 2200 local time, a plane with evacuated employees of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran landed in Baku. Asgarov's body was also delivered to Baku.

In total, 53 people were evacuated from Tehran to Baku.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, and two other security officers were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz