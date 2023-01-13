Azerbaijan increases monthly pensions for honorary title persons

13 January 2023 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing the amount of monthly pension for persons of honorary titles.

According to the decree, the amount of the monthly pension is set at AZN200 ($117.6) for national writers, national poets, national artists, and national painters.

In addition, for the honored scientist, honored worker of arts, honored artist, honored painter, honored worker of culture, honored teacher, honored doctor, honored architect, honored worker of physical culture and sports, honored civil servant, honored journalist, honored engineer, honored lawyer, honored worker of agriculture, honored pilot, and honored medical worker, the monthly pension is set AZN150 ($88.2).

The amendment comes into force on January 1, 2023.

---

