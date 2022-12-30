Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar, Dashkasan & prepares for provocation

30 December 2022 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

On the evening and night of December 29, using various caliber of weapons, units of the Armenian armed stationed in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha (Verin Shorzha) and Garayaman settlements of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army in Zaylik settlement of Kalbajar District and Astaf settlement of Dashkasan District, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory measures.

The ministry declared that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the tension that occurred.

Furthermore, it should be noted that Armenian social networks are spreading a message about raising funds for the purchase of some medical supplies for one of the regions bordering Azerbaijan.

One of the Armenian telegram channels lists the names of the necessary drugs, and the number of funds needed, and provides bank detail, suggesting an expectation of a large number of wounded.

Hence, there is only one conclusion - the Armenians are preparing an armed provocation on the border with Azerbaijan.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

