Russian peacekeepers dismantling, carrying away their tents, containers in direction of Azerbaijan's Lachin

24 December 2022 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan in accordance with trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war] are dismantling and carrying away their tents and containers from an area of peaceful protests near Shusha city in the direction of Azerbaijan's Lachin, Trend reports from the scene.

