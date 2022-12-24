Peacekeepers changing place of their containers on area of peaceful protests near Azerbaijan's Shusha [PHOTO]
By Trend
Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan in accordance with trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war] are changing place of their containers at an area of peaceful protests near Shusha city, Trend reports from the scene.
Will be updated
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz