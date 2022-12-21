Tree planting events held in "Friendship Forest" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh [PHOTO]

21 December 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

In the "Friendship Forest" complex created by the joint initiative of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil region, tree planting events have been held continuously since the beginning of the season, Trend reports citing a representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Jabbar Garibov.

According to him, tree planting events are carried out daily both on the site of the "Friendship Forest" and on the steep slopes of the liberated territories with difficult terrain. In the nurseries of the ministry, with the participation of employees of regional forestry centers, tree seedlings are grown and seeds are sown.

In addition, seedlings sent to Azerbaijan by the General Forestry Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye are used in landscaping areas.

"At the end of the project, implemented jointly by the Forest Development Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the General Forestry Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye, it is planned to plant 40,000 seedlings in the "Friendship Forest" and on the adjacent territories with a total area of 65 hectares," said the ministry.

According to the representative, one of the projects implemented within the Action Plan for the restoration of Karabakh, adopted in 2021 on the liberated territories, was the creation of the "Friendship Forest" complex in the Jabrayil district.

"The purpose of this project is to increase green spaces and improve the environment. This project illustrates the friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye that are successfully developing both in all spheres and in the field of environmental protection."

