Lagazette - only alternative to Armenian media in France, French journalist says

The overwhelming majority of media in France are run by Armenians or people who support Armenia, Editor-in-Chief of the "Lagazetteaz.fr" online newspaper Jean-Michel Brun told Trend.

"The main problem is that France, in a certain sense, from the point of view of political ideologies, is "right-wing," and in France these people act as mediators to present the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a kind of civilizational war. They say that the Judeo-Christian civilization opposes the Muslim one, but when one realizes that Azerbaijan is a secular country, it all starts to look really silly," he said.

Brun noted that in France, such Armenian sites as "Armennews" or "Nouvelles d'Arménie", which have existed for more than forty years, have a very significant influence on local media sector.

"Lagazette is, in fact, a new media resource based in Europe. The audience of Lagazette is growing, and today our newspaper is already read by state officials in France, including the government, deputies, civil servants, etc. Along with the French agenda, our newspaper also publishes news about Azerbaijan and materials about the history and rich culture of the country, in particular the city of Shusha, Azerbaijani music, and poetry," he said.

Thus, according to Brun, Lagazette is the only alternative to the Armenian media in France.

"One of the most important tasks facing the editorial board is to make Lagazette even stronger, to attract more readers. The idea of creating this newspaper is really wonderful, and I think it is a media resource that has a future," he said.

