Ambassadors, military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan begin visit to liberated Zangilan [PHOTO]

10 December 2022 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The diplomatic corps including military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan began their visit to the liberated Zangilan district on December 10, Trend reports.

A total of 150 people made a trip to the district, among them are officials from around 70 embassies and over 10 international Baku and Ankara-based organizations.

Diplomats, ambassadors of foreign countries, military attachés and representatives of international organizations visited the Zangilan International Airport for the first time. Those who needed a visa to Azerbaijan were issued their first e-visa at the Zangilan Airport through the "ASAN Visa" system.

The officials will view the reconstruction activities in Zangilan and Gubadli, as well as got informed on other ongoing projects.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz