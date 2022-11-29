Azerbaijani ambassador meets with department director of French Foreign Ministry
By Trend
Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva met with Director of the Continental Europe Department of the French Foreign Ministry Frederic Mondoloni, Trend reports with reference to Abdullayeva's tweet.
"Today we had an open, sincere and comprehensive dialogue with the Director of the Continental Europe Department of the French Foreign Ministry, Mr. Frederic Mondoloni. I thank Mondoloni for this meeting and open exchange of views," she wrote.
---
