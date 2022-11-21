Azernews.Az

Monday November 21 2022

Top presidential aide positive about Iran's statement on ties with Azerbaijan, holds Tehran responsible for tension

21 November 2022 11:01 (UTC+04:00)
Top presidential aide positive about Iran's statement on ties with Azerbaijan, holds Tehran responsible for tension

Azerbaijan is always interested in developing relations with Iran based on mutual respect and trust, Hikmat Haciyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department under the Presidential Administration, said in a comment on Ali Akbar Velayati’s statement.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more