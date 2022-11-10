Samarkand hosts XI Summit of Organization of Turkic States [PHOTO]

10 November 2022 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Samarkand on November 11, Azernews reports, citing the OTS’s press service.

The summit, hosted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is expected to be attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Kasım-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Former President of Turkmenistan, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the OTS Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev.

A forum will be developed within the scope of the summit on the topic "a new era of Turkic civilization: on the path to mutual progress and prosperity", where relevant problems on the OTS agenda will be debated.

At the end of the summit program, the Chairmanship-in-Office of the organization will pass from Turkiye to Uzbekistan and the presidents will ink the Samarkand Declaration together with a series of resolutions including the managerial appointments at the OTS Secretariat.

Prior to the summit, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS met in Samarkand in order to carry out the final work on the agenda items and the documents to be signed by the presidents.

Speaking at the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that a number of documents will be signed at the summit.

"We attach particular importance to trilateral meetings with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan and will continue them," he said.

Cavusoglu also stated that the Nakhchivan agreement of the organization would be amended.

Participants at the summit will discuss critical problems of cooperation between member and observer governments in numerous domains, as well as exchange perspectives on regional and global political and economic trends. The leaders will make a variety of decisions and review projects and papers related to economy, commerce, transportation, and customs.

