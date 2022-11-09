Article published in French press about call of Azerbaijani side to Armenia to refrain from actions that could disrupt peace process

9 November 2022 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The French news portal "La Gazette" published an article that during a November 7 meeting in Washington, held at the initiative of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called on his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan to refrain from actions that could disrupt the peace process, Trend reports.

The article says that at the initiative of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Washington in the official guest house "Blair House".

"During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side reaffirmed its commitment and readiness to conclude a peace treaty with Armenia as soon as possible and called on the opposite side to refrain from actions that could disrupt this process," the article says.

It is also emphasized that the ministers exchanged views on the elements of a possible peace treaty, noting that there are still a number of issues that need to be resolved.

"Both sides reaffirmed the commitments made by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the meetings on October 6 in Prague and October 31 in Sochi," the article noted.

With reference to the press service of the US State Department, it was also noted that the United States strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial independence of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia are taking bold steps to achieve peace. Direct dialogue is the best way to a truly lasting peace, and we are very happy to support it. What we are seeing now are real and bold moves by both countries to put the past behind us and work towards a lasting peace," noted with reference to the statement by US Secretary of State Blinken on Monday before the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz