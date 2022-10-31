Chronicles of Victory: October 31, 2020

31 October 2022 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 35th day of the second Karabakh war:

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the German ARD TV channel on October 28.

- The territory of Tartar, Aghdam, and Agjabadi districts came under artillery fire.

- The Defense Ministry has announced the latest situation on the frontline as of October 31. The list of destroyed military equipment of Armenian troops has been announced. In response to the artillery fire at Gubadli district, a return fire was opened at Armenian troops.

- Qiyameddinli village of Agjabadi districts was fired upon. Armenian Armed Forces tried to lay the groundwork for future provocations by bringing phosphorus-laden cargo in the direction of Khojavend.

- A video of the destruction of equipment and manpower of Armenian troops has been released.

- Fighting continued in the direction of Aghdara, Khojavend, Gubadli.

- The reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed, and a video of the destruction of two military vehicles was released.

