Official Baku urges end to Armenia's impunity against Azerbaijan

Armenia must be held accountable for its anti-Azerbaijan war crimes, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In a tweet posted on the second anniversary of the Armenian missile strike on Barda city, the ministry provided the number of victims of the heinous attack.

“Two years ago, on the night of October 27-28, Armenia, violating the ceasefire, bombed Barda with cluster munition rockets. It was the deadliest attack on civilians during the Second Karabakh War in 2020 that killed 27 people, including a 2-year-old girl, injuring more than 70 people. Armenia’s impunity against committed war crimes must be ended," the ministry stressed.

Azerbaijan’s Barda city was attacked after the U.S-mediated humanitarian truce became effective at 0800 (GMT +4) on October 26.

As a result of the missile attack from the Smerch multiple rocket launcher on Barda, five civilians, including a child, were killed and 13 civilians, including children and women, were seriously wounded.

The Armenian armed forces launched missile attacks on Barda on October 5, 8, 27, and 28.

As a result of Armenia's military aggression, 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, including 12 children and 27 women. As many as 454 people were injured, including 35 children. Some 181 children lost one parent, five children lost both parents, and one family lost all members. In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings and 288 vehicles were damaged.

