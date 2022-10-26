President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation from Nizami Ganjavi International Center [UPDATE]

26 October 2022 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, former heads of state and government, members of the Center's Board on October 26.

Ismail Serageldin emphasized that the influence of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in the world had enhanced in recent times. He said that direct relations had been established with international organizations and leading institutions of a number of countries. He expressed his gratitude to the head of state for supporting the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Ismail Serageldin presented keepsakes to the head of state on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Center.

President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of the anniversary of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and stated that the celebration of the anniversary in Baku was quite symbolic in nature. The head of state hailed the expansion of the Center's cooperation at the international level and the enhancement of its role and reputation in the world.

It was stated at the meeting that the Global Baku Forum, held by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan on an annual basis, was already recognized as an international platform discussing current issues all over the world and proposing new approaches to their solution.

Ismail Serageldin stated that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center had participated in international conferences held under the auspices of the presidents of those countries in China and Poland, in the United States within the framework of the UN General Assembly, in cooperation with the World Health Organization in Geneva and the UN Office at Geneva, the World Health Organization in Berlin, the Technology Summit held in Japan and the “The Riga Conference 2022” held in the capital of Latvia, acting as a partner in the events.

