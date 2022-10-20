Mandate of Turkish military personnel at Turkish-Russian monitoring center extended

20 October 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A draft law on extending the mandate of Turkish military personnel at the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan has been submitted to the Turkish Parliament, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

This draft law was presented on behalf of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Turkish Parliament.

The Joint Russian-Turkish Center for monitoring the ceasefire is located in Aghdam.

