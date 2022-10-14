Türkiye does not see any problem in connection with functioning of Zangazur corridor - President Erdogan

14 October 2022 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

I don't see any problems in connection with the functioning of the Zangazur corridor, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters upon his return from Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"We met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashniyan in Prague in a narrow format. After that, we held a meeting with the participation of delegations and discussed these issues. I don't see any problems in connection with the functioning of the Zangazur corridor," he said

