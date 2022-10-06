Official: Azerbaijan-Korea partnership rapidly developing

6 October 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijan-Korea partnership is rapidly developing, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Korea-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations.

"The trade turnover value between the two countries amounted to $228 million in 2021. A total of 77 Korean companies are currently functioning in Azerbaijan. Over 70 documents have been signed between our countries in recent years," the minister added.

For his turn, Korean Ambassador Lee Eun Yong noted that the two countries intend to further enhance collaboration in various economic sectors.

"In recent years, we've managed to deepen our energy and infrastructure cooperation. Currently, the countries are making joint efforts for implementing the smart city project in Azerbaijan," the ambassador stated.

He also noted that Azerbaijani and Korean people have many national and cultural similarities.

Azerbaijan and Korea are cooperating in various spheres. In total, around sixty-seven documents were signed between the two countries.

Korean companies successfully operate in various economic sectors in Azerbaijan and they played a role in the modern architectural image of Baku as well as in the implementation of major industrial infrastructure projects.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $227.6 million in 2021.

