Azerbaijan holds minute of silence on occasion of Remembrance Day [PHOTO/VIDEO]

27 September 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The memory of the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War has been honored with a minute of silence in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Traffic flow in the country was suspended.

A minute of silence is accompanied by the honking of cars, metro trains, and ships in Baku Bay.

As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan and sacrificing their lives for their Motherland, who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia occupation, by order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev issued an order dated December 2, 2020, a decision was made to annually celebrate September 27 as Remembrance Day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz