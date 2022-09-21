Coordination Council of US Azerbaijanis raps Pelosi's anti-Azerbaijani remarks in Armenia

21 September 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Armenia aimed at distorting the realities in the South Caucasus region, Board Members of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in America (ACCA) said.

The council made the remarks in its appeal to US official bodies over Pelosi’s visit to Armenia.

The appeal noted with regret that Pelosi, who speaks about "justice" and "democracy", has not said a word about Armenia's aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, as well as the nearly 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the destruction of Azerbaijani cities, villages, schools, hospitals, cemeteries, the ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis and other grave crimes for which Armenia is responsible.

"Such steps and baseless statements serve not to strengthen the fragile peace in the region, but to increase tension," the appeal read.

On the night of September 12 to 13, the Armenian armed forces carried out a large-scale provocation on the border with Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani armed forces prevented this aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. All responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region and large-scale provocations lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia, the appeal further added.

Furthermore, it was pointed out that while Azerbaijan demonstrates its interest in establishing a sustainable peace with Armenia, Pelosi and people, like her, instead of supporting this intention of Azerbaijan, pursue biased and pro-Armenian policies.

“Azerbaijan, which independently implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the immediate liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation, is now engaged in mine clearance of its territories, carrying out large-scale works to restore the lands destroyed by Armenia,” the appeal said.

Additionally, the appeal added that the Azerbaijani state is not interested in conflict with Armenia but wants peace, and Pelosi's statements made during her visit to Armenia are a serious blow to efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Nancy Pelosi and the congressmen, supporting her, are against democratic principles, which defend human rights and justice," the appeal said.

The appeal noted that Pelosi's baseless and unfair accusations against Azerbaijan are unacceptable. The council members called for immediate action in connection with the position of Pelosi, aimed at the emergence of new conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Meanwhile, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Armenia was criticized by regional countries as a move that does not contribute to peace.

He noted that Pelosi's "biased statements regarding the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan sabotage diplomacy efforts" and were unacceptable.

Oktay also called on Washington to clarify whether Pelosi's statements reflect the official US position.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz