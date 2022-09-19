Iranian Parliament to hold extraordinary meeting on situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia

19 September 2022 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Iranian Parliament (Majlis) will hold an extraordinary meeting in connection with the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia on September 21, Trend reports via Chairman of the Iranian Parliament Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh.

According to him, the Iranian Parliament is seriously concerned about the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Iranian Parliament discussed these issues with high-ranking officials of the country. Thus, an appeal was made in this regard to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Supreme National Security Council," Jalalzadeh noted.



