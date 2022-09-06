Azerbaijan showcases new mine-detecting equipment [PHOTO]

6 September 2022 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

New mine-detecting equipment has been presented at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian) in Baku, Azernews reports.

The exhibition is underway at the Baku EXPO Center with Azerbaijani stands presented in the first and third halls, as well as on open premises.

It was reported that the new equipment for searching anti-tank and anti-personnel mines has been made by Protex industries company in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is also showcasing a new, domestically made heavy 12.7 mm caliber machine gun.

The machine gun can be used for periodical and continuous shooting at a distance of two-three kilometers. It is intended mainly for the destruction of enemy manpower and light fortifications. The weapon uses bullets with a diameter of 12.7 and 108 mm.

Further, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov together with Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, General of the Army Yasar Guler visited the exhibition and got acquainted with the stands and products of the defense industry presented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition.

Unlike in previous years, this year the exhibition is being attended by a larger number of participants, including officials.

The country's defense industry is presenting many innovations of local production, including systems for aviation, civil and military vessels, armored vehicles, electronic systems, and many other devices and equipment.

A total of 208 companies are represented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition, including leading defense companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and other countries. For the first time, Jordanian companies are taking part in the exhibition. This year, eight countries are participating in the exhibition with national stands.

