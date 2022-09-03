Azerbaijan changes composition of Supervisory Board of AzerGold CJSC

3 September 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the Presidential Decree No. 2515 dated February 22, 2021 "On approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of AzerGold CJSC".

The order reads as follows:

- the words "Head of the Industrial Department of the Office of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" are replaced by the words "Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan",

- the words "Samir Gurbanov – Chairman of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan" are replaced by the words "Faig Mutallimov – Head of the Environmental Policy Department of the Office of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

---

