Fourth meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian PM and President of European Council - positive sign of commitment to building peace - former US ambassador

2 September 2022 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

The fourth meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of European Council Charles Michel is a positive sign two nation's leaders are committed to building peace in the region, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza told Trend.

On August 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

This is the fourth time such a meeting is held since the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020.

In his words, the trilateral meeting can give a new impetus to the negotiating process as Azerbaijan has recently restored control over Lachin city in accordance with the November 10, 2020 statement by the heads of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

“Hopefully this means that the Armenian Prime Minister is consolidating his political strength and able to oppose those who don't want to have peace with Azerbaijan,” he said.

In his words, the mere fact that such a meeting is taking place is a positive sign.

“It means that two nation's leaders are committed to finding a way to carry on with negations on a peace treaty and also to define the international border between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he concluded.

