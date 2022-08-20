Azerbaijani oil prices on increase

20 August 2022 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by $1.14 on August 19 compared to the previous price, amounting to $99.01 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 17 amounted to $97.41 per barrel, also up by $1.14 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $75.77 per barrel on August 19, up by 79 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by 86 cents compared to the previous price and made up $97.16 per barrel.

