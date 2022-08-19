MoD: Azerbaijan ready to thwart any air, land provocation [PHOTO/VIDEO]

19 August 2022 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Defense Ministry has stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to thwart any provocation directed against its territorial integrity, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Air Force's air defense units are on duty round-the-clock, the country's airspace is constantly monitored, and appropriate measures are taken, the ministry stressed.

Thanks to the air defense units' high level of combat readiness and vigilance, on August 13, the illegal Armenian armed detachments' quadrocopter, which was attempting to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Azerbaijani military positions, was detected and intercepted using a special method around Shusha city, it added.

The Azerbaijan military personnel serving on the state border with Armenia, as well as on the territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, are ready to suppress any provocation, the ministry stressed.

In a seperate development, Iranian military experts, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the liberated Agdam region.

During the visit, which was also attended by members of the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan, the visitors got acquainted with the result of vandalism committed by the Armenian armed forces throughout the 30 years of occupation.

They were provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan’s destroyed historical monuments and residential areas, as well as its rapid reconstruction efforts in the liberated lands.

The visit of the Iranian expert team to the territories liberated territories continues.

