Azerbaijani servicemen discharged from army for social media posts on military service [PHOTO]

12 August 2022 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani servicemen were discharged from the army for posting photos and videos about the military service on social media, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Dashgin Gasimov and Togrul Feyruzli of the Azerbaijani army's long-term active military servicemen used phones to share images and videos about the military service on their social media, the ministry said.

They were dismissed from the service for violating pertinent directives and orders of the Defense Ministry leadership.

The ministry has warned that strong measures would be taken against military personnel, who have flagrantly violated military ethical regulations as well as the requirements of relevant commands and directives.

---

